The Uzbekistan national sambo team achieved a brilliant result at the SCO Open Cup held in Moscow. Our representatives, who participated in the competition with 7 athletes, won 7 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. This result allowed the Uzbek sambo wrestlers to take first place in the overall team standings in a competition featuring 10 countries.

Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 4 gold medals

Sambo competitions concluded in Moscow, Russian Federation, as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Open Cup. Athletes participating as part of the Uzbekistan national team were awarded medals in all 7 weight classes and categories.

The Uzbekistan national team finished the competition with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The medals won by our country's representatives were distributed as follows:

Gold medals:

−64 kg: Sardor Olimjonov;

−72 kg: Muxlisa Turdiyeva;

−71 kg (combat sambo): Sharif Kushayev;

−88 kg (combat sambo): Mirzatilla Egamnazarov.

Silver medal: