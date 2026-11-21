Uzbek sambo wrestlers win overall team title with 7 medals in Moscow
The Uzbekistan national sambo team achieved a brilliant result at the SCO Open Cup held in Moscow. Our representatives, who participated in the competition with 7 athletes, won 7 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. This result allowed the Uzbek sambo wrestlers to take first place in the overall team standings in a competition featuring 10 countries.
Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 4 gold medals
Sambo competitions concluded in Moscow, Russian Federation, as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Open Cup. Athletes participating as part of the Uzbekistan national team were awarded medals in all 7 weight classes and categories.
The Uzbekistan national team finished the competition with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
The medals won by our country's representatives were distributed as follows:
Gold medals:
−64 kg: Sardor Olimjonov;
−72 kg: Muxlisa Turdiyeva;
−71 kg (combat sambo): Sharif Kushayev;
−88 kg (combat sambo): Mirzatilla Egamnazarov.
Silver medal:
−98 kg: Shohjahon G‘olibov.
Bronze medals:
−79 kg: Muhammadyusuf Yusufjonov;
−54 kg: Shohida Xonto‘rayeva.
Uzbekistan takes first place among 10 countries
The Uzbekistan national sambo team participated with 7 athletes, all of whom became medalists in the competition. The fact that four athletes achieved championship titles and three more representatives returned with medals allowed the national team to record a high result in the overall team standings.
Thus, the Uzbek sambo wrestlers secured first place among the 10 national teams participating in the SCO Open Cup.
The award ceremony of the competition was attended by the head of the Uzbekistan sports delegation, Rector of the Uzbekistan Sports Academy Ilhom Tursunaliyev, and Chairman of the Sambo Association of Uzbekistan Alisher Alimov.
The result in Moscow became one of the successful international performances of the Uzbekistan national sambo team. The fact that 7 athletes returned with 7 medals and took first place in the overall team standings showed that the competition ended successfully for the delegation.
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