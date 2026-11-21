Manchester City's former goalkeeper Joe Hart is pleased with the initial results of the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca. In his opinion, it is not easy to lead the team after Pep Guardiola, but the Italian specialist has started the job well. Hart noted that he is watching the changes under Maresca with interest.

“Replacing Guardiola is not easy”

Joe Hart shared his thoughts on Enzo Maresca's early tenure at the club in an interview with the Manchester City press office.

The former goalkeeper specifically acknowledged the achievements Pep Guardiola attained with the club. He emphasized that taking over the team after the Spanish coach and maintaining its level is a serious challenge for any specialist.

Nevertheless, Hart gave a positive assessment of Maresca's initial work.