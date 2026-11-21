“Replacing Guardiola is not easy”: Joe Hart talks about Maresca
Manchester City's former goalkeeper Joe Hart is pleased with the initial results of the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca. In his opinion, it is not easy to lead the team after Pep Guardiola, but the Italian specialist has started the job well. Hart noted that he is watching the changes under Maresca with interest.
“Replacing Guardiola is not easy”
Joe Hart shared his thoughts on Enzo Maresca's early tenure at the club in an interview with the Manchester City press office.
The former goalkeeper specifically acknowledged the achievements Pep Guardiola attained with the club. He emphasized that taking over the team after the Spanish coach and maintaining its level is a serious challenge for any specialist.
Nevertheless, Hart gave a positive assessment of Maresca's initial work.
“Replacing Guardiola is not easy. Pep won every trophy possible with Manchester City. But now, ten rounds in, I can say that Maresca has started his work well. I like the team's start under him.
Enzo is working on rebuilding something very important. I am watching with interest to see what he can achieve,” said Joe Hart.
Manchester City in third place in the EPL
After 10 rounds in the English Premier League, Manchester City has 21 points. The Manchester side currently sits in third place in the league table.
The team is six points behind the leaders, Arsenal. This means that a major battle still awaits in the title race.
Although Hart's comments serve as a positive evaluation of Maresca's performance, the new coach's true potential will be revealed more clearly through the results throughout the season, the quality of the team's play, and their participation in the fight for trophies.
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