Neftchi vs Al Hilol: Lineups announced for the match in Fergana
In the 5th round of the AFC Elite Champions League, Neftchi will host one of Saudi Arabia's powerhouse clubs, Al Hilol, on their home turf. Ahead of the crucial match taking place in Fergana, the starting lineups for both teams have been announced.
The clash between the representatives of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia in the most prestigious club tournament in Asian football is in the spotlight. Neftchi will face one of the continent's strongest teams in front of their own fans.
The match, which will take place at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, kicks off at 18:45 Tashkent time.
Neftchi vs Al Hilol: Starting Lineups
AFC Elite Champions League, 5th round.
Neftchi vs Al Hilol
November 23, Fergana, Istiqlol Stadium
Kick-off time: 18:45 (Tashkent)
Neftchi starting lineup:
Botirali Ergashev, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Michel Augusto, Anvar Gafurov, Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Ikrom Aliboyev, Yan Sasse, Jamshid Iskanderov, Abror Ismoilov, Alisher Odilov, Marcus Forss.
Al Hilol starting lineup:
Bounou, Akchichek, Lajami, Koulibaly, Hernandez, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Martinelli, Summerville, Watkins.
What is the significance of the match in Fergana?
This 5th-round encounter will be an important step for Neftchi to demonstrate their capabilities against a strong continental opponent and strengthen their position in the tournament.
Al Hilol stands out for its prestige in Asian football, high-caliber players, and experience in major competitions. Therefore, the match in Fergana is expected to be interesting not only in terms of the result but also from the perspective of tactical battles and the individual skill of the players.
The atmosphere at the stadium in Fergana and Neftchi's performance on their home pitch could be among the key factors of the match.
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