In the 5th round of the AFC Elite Champions League, Neftchi will host one of Saudi Arabia's powerhouse clubs, Al Hilol, on their home turf. Ahead of the crucial match taking place in Fergana, the starting lineups for both teams have been announced.

The clash between the representatives of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia in the most prestigious club tournament in Asian football is in the spotlight. Neftchi will face one of the continent's strongest teams in front of their own fans.

The match, which will take place at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, kicks off at 18:45 Tashkent time.

Neftchi vs Al Hilol: Starting Lineups

AFC Elite Champions League, 5th round.