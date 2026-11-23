Plans are underway to continue friendly matches between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia. This time, the return leg could be organized on Russian soil. A representative of the Uzbekistan Football Association, Usmon Toshev, provided information regarding future matches between the two countries' national teams, calendar changes, and other plans.

There is a possibility that the Uzbekistan national team will play another friendly match against Russia. According to Usmon Toshev, head of the national teams department at the Uzbekistan Football Association, both football associations intend to continue organizing matches between their teams at various levels.

Among these plans is the possibility of holding the return leg between the men's national teams in Russia. However, the exact date and venue for the match have not yet been determined.

Russia may host Uzbekistan again

On November 12, a friendly match took place between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia. The Russian players won with a score of 3:2.

Now, the parties are considering the possibility of organizing a return leg in Russia. In an interview with Sport24, Usmon Toshev confirmed that this plan exists.

“Yes, of course. We plan to play against Russia at all levels. If I am not mistaken, we currently intend to organize a match between the women's U-20 youth teams as well,” said the UFA representative.

He emphasized that there are also plans to continue friendly matches between the men's national teams.

Changes related to the Asian Cup affected the calendar

Usmon Toshev also announced that the football calendar is currently being reviewed. He stated that changes related to the Asian Cup have affected the national team's previous plans.

For this reason, the Uzbekistan Football Association is reshaping the calendar for upcoming matches. During this process, the issue of organizing friendly matches for various national teams will also be considered.

“But, undoubtedly, we intend to continue matches with Russia. The return leg between our main national teams could be held on Russian soil,” Usmon Toshev emphasized.

When could the return leg take place?

So far, the exact date, stadium, and official terms for the next friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia have not been announced.

However, the UFA representative's statement indicates that there is a plan to continue friendly matches between the two countries' national teams. If the return leg is organized in Russia, the Uzbekistan national team will have another opportunity to test their strength against the opponent following the 3:2 defeat on November 12.