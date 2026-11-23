It has been determined who will play with the white pieces in the first game of the world chess championship match between Javohir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The draw result gave the Uzbek grandmaster the opportunity to make the first move in the opening game.

A drawing ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of the Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026. The colors of the pieces for the first game of the 14-game match between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju were determined during the event.

According to the draw, Javohir Sindarov will play with the white pieces in the first game, while Gukesh Dommaraju will play with the black pieces.