Javohir Sindarov to start world championship match with white pieces
It has been determined who will play with the white pieces in the first game of the world chess championship match between Javohir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The draw result gave the Uzbek grandmaster the opportunity to make the first move in the opening game.
A drawing ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of the Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026. The colors of the pieces for the first game of the 14-game match between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju were determined during the event.
According to the draw, Javohir Sindarov will play with the white pieces in the first game, while Gukesh Dommaraju will play with the black pieces.
Sindarov to make the first move in the opening game
The draw result allows Javohir Sindarov to begin the first game of the world championship match with the white pieces. This means our compatriot will make the first move in the game, and Gukesh will respond with the black pieces.
In chess, playing with the white pieces can provide a certain starting advantage, but in a 14-game championship match, this factor alone is not decisive. The final result will depend on the chess players' preparation, strategic decisions, and consistency throughout the long contest.
When does the world championship match begin?
The first game of the world championship match between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju will take place on November 24.
Date: November 24
Start time: 19:00 (Tashkent time)
Location: Geneva, Switzerland
White pieces in the first game: Javohir Sindarov
Black pieces in the first game: Gukesh Dommaraju
Thus, Javohir Sindarov, a bright representative of Uzbek chess, will begin one of the most important matches of his career with the first move as white. Now, the attention of chess fans is focused on the chessboard in Geneva.
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