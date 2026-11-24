Off the coast of Antalya, Turkey, 36-year-old diver Ali Kilic found a chained wooden box on the seabed. Inside, he discovered a rope doll with needles stuck in various parts of its body.

Kilic, who has worked as a professional diver in Antalya for 14 years, spends his time cleaning the seabed and searching for items lost by SUP-board users with his colleague. During a recent dive, they noticed a chain buried under the sand. When they pulled it up, they found a wooden box approximately 1.5 spans long.

It took quite some time to undo the chains to open the box. Inside was a doll with needles stuck into its head and various parts of its body, covered in strange symbols and inscriptions. After searching for information online, Kilic identified it as what is known as a "voodoo doll."

The diver said that when the box was opened, a pungent smell reminiscent of sulfur spread, and the group members experienced headaches for a while. Whether this was caused by the smell or if a chemical substance had been applied to the box remains unknown.

Kilic mentioned that he had found padlocks on the seabed before, noting that some people throw them into the water for superstitious rituals. However, he emphasized that this was the first time he had encountered such a box. It is not yet clear who threw the item into the sea or for what purpose.