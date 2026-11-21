Manchester City's plans for the winter transfer window are gradually becoming clear. The club is aiming to sell or loan out certain players, extend contracts with several key figures, and strengthen the right-back position. This process may also affect the role of Abdukodir Khusanov in the team.

Manchester City is expected to make a series of decisions aimed at reshaping the squad during the January transfer window. The future of some players at the club is in question, while others are planned to be retained with long-term contracts.

The publication mancitycore.com, which covers City's activities, has released an analytical piece regarding the club's winter transfer plans, potential departures, new contracts, and possible acquisitions.

One of the most notable aspects of the article is the transfer activity for a right-back. If the club brings in a specialized player for this position, Abdukodir Khusanov's primary duty could become playing in central defense.

Mateo Kovacic and Rayan Ait-Nouri may leave

Manchester City's list of potential departures is topped by Mateo Kovacic and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

32-year-old Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic has made only three appearances in the Premier League this season. His current contract with the club expires next summer. In addition to Kovacic, 34-year-old goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is also nearing the end of his contract, though he has yet to make an appearance for City.

Following the summer transfers, Kovacic's chances in the starting lineup have further diminished. It is reported that Manchester City has spent over £300 million to strengthen the midfield, bringing in players like Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, and Ayoub Bouaddi.

The Croatian player is attracting interest from the Turkish club Fenerbahce. Starting in January, as a player with six months left on his contract, Kovacic will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club. At the same time, City may consider selling him as early as winter if a suitable offer arrives.

Ait-Nouri wants to leave the club for regular playing time

Algerian left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is also reconsidering his future at Manchester City.

Under the management of Enzo Maresca, the player has not played a single minute in ten Premier League matches. He has participated in four games across the Champions League and the English League Cup, playing a total of 168 minutes and providing three assists.

However, Ait-Nouri remains behind Josko Gvardiol and Nico O'Reilly. In some matches, he has not even been included in the squad list.

The desire for regular playing time has prompted the player to think about leaving the club. Juventus is considering the possibility of taking him on loan in January. Due to the Italian club's limited financial resources, a loan option is seen as the most viable solution.

Napoli has also shown interest in Ait-Nouri. Barcelona is monitoring the Algerian's situation as Alejandro Balde may leave the team. Manchester United has also renewed its interest in his transfer.

Ait-Nouri's situation with the national team has also become complicated. He has not been called up to the Algerian national team. National team coach Brahim Hemdani emphasized that decisions regarding the player are made based on the team's interests.

"There is no problem or disciplinary action against Rayan. Discussions in the dressing room remain confidential, but my decisions are based solely on the balance and well-being of the team," the coach said.

Europe's top clubs are fighting for Josko Gvardiol

24-year-old Josko Gvardiol is attracting interest from several major European clubs. Barcelona is considering the Croatian defender as one of the primary candidates to strengthen their central defense. Another option for the Catalan club is Bayern Munich player Jonathan Tah.

However, the likelihood of Gvardiol leaving Manchester City in the winter transfer window is low. Sources in Spain also believe that such a transfer would be difficult to execute in January. Barcelona might have to sell some players from their squad first to afford the purchase.

PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are also interested in Gvardiol. Some of them are prepared to study the financial terms of a transfer should City decide to sell the player in the future.

The Croatian defender extended his contract with Manchester City in July until 2031. His market value is estimated at approximately £64 million.

A new contract will be signed with Matheus Nunes

Manchester City is close to signing a new three-year contract with one of the team's key players, Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese player, bought from Wolverhampton for £53 million, has become an important performer, even fulfilling the role of a right-back. His current contract is said to expire at the end of the current season.

The new deal involves increasing the player's salary by at least £20,000 per week. As a result, Nunes' base salary could reach £150,000.

The club views retaining the player as an important part of its long-term plans.

Abdukodir Khusanov may return to central defense

Manchester City is also planning to strengthen the right-back position. This could affect the duties of Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov in the team.

Having not brought in a specialized player for this position during the summer transfer window, City has been using Khusanov as a backup for Matheus Nunes. The Uzbekistan national team defender is capable of playing reliably on the right flank, but his primary position is central defense.

Analysts believe that Khusanov can fully demonstrate his strengths in central defense. If a separate transfer is made for a right-back, it will create an opportunity for the Uzbek player to play regularly in the heart of the defense.

City's list of potential acquisitions also includes Chelsea player Malo Gusto. The 23-year-old Frenchman played under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. He might be open to a transfer as he is struggling to compete for a spot in the starting lineup at his current club.

City is expected to compete with Liverpool, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Milan, Como, and RB Leipzig for Gusto. The club is also monitoring Newcastle player Tino Livramento as a backup option.

If Manchester City completes a right-back transfer, it could expand Khusanov's opportunities in central defense.

Ismaelo Ganiu's transfer may be postponed to summer

Lens' 21-year-old central defender Ismaelo Ganiu is also being monitored by Manchester City scouts. English clubs Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Fulham, and Brentford are also interested in the French club's player.

Ganiu's transfer value is estimated at approximately £25.5 million or 30 million euros. Due to a knee injury, it is said that the player will be unable to take the field for several weeks.

For this reason, it is highly likely that his transfer will take place in the summer of 2027 rather than January.

Manchester City is scheduled to meet Lens in the Champions League on January 20, 2027. This match could allow the club's scouts to observe the player directly.

Ganiu's performance at Lens is of particular interest to City. Abdukodir Khusanov also moved to Manchester from the same French club, and that transfer was an important step in the Uzbek defender's career in European football.

Steven Mfuni is also being watched by PSG and Bayern

Manchester City is trying to retain 18-year-old central defender Steven Mfuni. PSG and Bayern Munich are monitoring the young player's potential.

Mfuni is currently on loan at Coventry City and has started three matches in the Premier League.

His contract with City could expire this season. However, the club has an option to extend the contract, and the management is working on offering the player a long-term deal.

Erling Haaland will not leave City

Major European clubs are also monitoring Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian striker's departure from Manchester City is not currently viewed as a realistic transfer scenario.

Haaland's contract with the club runs until June 2034. Despite reports regarding a potential transfer to Barcelona, it is said that those around the player are not discussing such a move.

When asked by the Norwegian TV2 channel about the situation at the club and potential penalties, Haaland replied:

"I think answers will appear. I don't know when."

The striker also emphasized that he feels happy at Manchester City.

Financial charges may affect transfer plans

Manchester City's transfer policy also depends on the charges brought against the club regarding financial irregularities and their legal consequences.

The club has appealed the verdict issued regarding 114 breaches. This appeal is expected to be heard in December. There are reports that the issue of punishment might not be resolved before 2027.

For now, this situation allows City to maintain the squad and continue with its transfer plans. However, the question of how many transfers City will make in January, how much money they will spend, and which players they will sell remains open.

How might January go for City?

According to ManCityCore's analysis, the winter transfer window for Manchester City may be a period of optimizing the squad, retaining players, and strengthening certain positions rather than making major purchases.

The potential departure of Kovacic, the loaning of Ait-Nouri, and plans for new contracts with Nunes and Mfuni indicate the club's strategy for reshaping the squad.

However, one of the most important issues remains the right-back transfer. The arrival of Malo Gusto or another player could allow Abdukodir Khusanov to play regularly in central defense. This is likely to be an important factor in determining the Uzbek player's role at Manchester City and his prospects for future seasons.