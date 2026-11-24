Human feces from the Viking Age, discovered in the English city of York, is considered one of the most unusual historical finds in the world. Known as the "Lloyds Bank coprolite," this remnant was identified in 1972 during the construction of a bank building.

Measuring nearly 20 centimeters in length, the find is considered one of the largest fossilized human feces ever discovered. Researchers have determined that it dates back approximately 1,000–1,200 years.

Analyses showed that people of that era mainly consumed meat and bread. Traces of intestinal parasites were also found in the sample. This helps provide insight into the diet and sanitary conditions of the Viking Age.

Currently, the unusual historical artifact is on display at the Viking museum in York. It is one of the exhibits that attracts great interest among visitors.