Will the iPhone 19 be skipped? Design and leaked features of the anniversary iPhone 20 Pro
What might the smartphone dedicated to Apple's 20th anniversary look like? AppleTrack has presented the first concept images of the new iPhone based on leaked insider information. It features a nearly bezel-less design with all four sides of the screen curved.
It is speculated that in the fall of 2027, two sizes of the iPhone 20 and iPhone 20 Pro will be introduced. This suggests that Apple may skip the iPhone 19 name.
According to the latest leaked information and concept renders, the iPhone 20 Pro, to be introduced in the fall of 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone lineup, will feature a nearly bezel-less screen curved on all four sides and a thin body with a titanium frame. The renders, based on information from the AppleTrack channel on YouTube and well-known insiders (including Ice Universe and Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman), reflect the main changes in the smartphone's design.
Key innovations in design and body
Quad-curved glass: Both the front display and the back panel are smoothly curved on all four edges, giving the smartphone the appearance of a solid piece of glass. The bezels around the screen are reduced to approximately 1 mm, making them almost invisible when viewed from the front.
Return of the titanium frame: Apple is expected to abandon aluminum for its Pro lineup and return to a titanium frame. In this design, the flat edges will be replaced by a more rounded and thinner metal trim in the style of the iPhone X and the ultra-thin iPhone Air.
Under-display Face ID: Face ID sensors are planned to be moved entirely under the display. As a result, the usual Dynamic Island cutout will be significantly reduced, remaining only as a small dot for the front camera (in some concepts, the camera is also hidden under the screen).
Solid-state buttons: Instead of traditional mechanical buttons, pressure-sensitive buttons that provide feedback via vibration (Taptic Engine) may be installed.
Feature
Expected innovation and details
Display and frame
Quad-curved glass, ~1 mm bezel; 6.4-inch (Pro) and 7-inch (Pro Max)
Body and buttons
Return to titanium frame, rounded/thin trim, Taptic Engine feedback solid-state buttons
Front side
Moving Face ID under the screen, reduced Dynamic Island or under-display camera
Internal platform
2nm A21 Pro chip, Apple's own modem, silicon-anode battery
Camera
Wide dynamic range sensor with LOFIC technology and 200 MP sensor tests
Expected technical specifications
Screen sizes: Due to thinner bezels, the display diagonal is expected to expand to 6.4 inches on the iPhone 20 Pro and 7 inches on the Pro Max version without significantly increasing the body size.
Processor and battery: It is reported that a new 2nm A21 Pro chip, Apple's own modem, and a high-capacity silicon-anode battery will be used to maintain the thin body.
Camera: A new sensor with a wide dynamic range (using LOFIC technology) and a 200-megapixel sensor are being tested for the main module.
Note: These renders are concepts created based on leaks about early engineering prototypes. Since the official presentation is expected to take place in September 2027, there may be some changes in the final design.
How much do you think a nearly bezel-less, quad-curved design and a 200-megapixel camera will help the anniversary iPhone stand out in the market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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