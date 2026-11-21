What might the smartphone dedicated to Apple's 20th anniversary look like? AppleTrack has presented the first concept images of the new iPhone based on leaked insider information. It features a nearly bezel-less design with all four sides of the screen curved.

It is speculated that in the fall of 2027, two sizes of the iPhone 20 and iPhone 20 Pro will be introduced. This suggests that Apple may skip the iPhone 19 name.

According to the latest leaked information and concept renders, the iPhone 20 Pro, to be introduced in the fall of 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone lineup, will feature a nearly bezel-less screen curved on all four sides and a thin body with a titanium frame. The renders, based on information from the AppleTrack channel on YouTube and well-known insiders (including Ice Universe and Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman), reflect the main changes in the smartphone's design.