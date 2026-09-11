A new page in the history of Uzbek football was opened at the legendary arena of the UEFA Champions League — Old Trafford. Making his debut in Europe's most prestigious tournament for Azerbaijan's Sabah, 23-year-old midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev gave an exclusive interview to well-known sports journalist Alexander Shmurnov after a tough match against Manchester United (0:4). Becoming the 7th Uzbek football player in history to start against an English giant and play in the UCL, the young talent bravely acknowledged shortcomings despite the heavy defeat and found the strength for future victories. So, what was the balance of power at Old Trafford, in Rakhmonaliyev's view, in what aspect did the MU stars prevail, and how will this severe test give impetus to the future of Uzbek sports?

The brutal truth at the «Theatre of Dreams»

Matchday 1 of the UCL turned out to be like a lightning strike for Sabah and Rakhmonaliyev:

Historical debut: The first match in Europe's most prestigious tournament for the Azerbaijani club and the 23-year-old Uzbek midfielder started directly at the sanctuary of English football — Old Trafford;

A lesson from the 0:4 scoreline: Manchester United secured a landslide victory in favor of the hosts through experience and supreme class;

Dignified organizational fight: Although the result was heavy, Sabah did not fall apart on the pitch, striving to maintain high tempo and tactical discipline;

Difference in class: The opponent's ability to convert even momentary lapses into goals decided the outcome of the match.

«How did it all begin?»: The path from muddy pitches to the UCL stage

Umarali reaching this historical point is the fruit of great labor and patience:

From youth national team to leadership: Rakhmonaliyev, who became the champion of Asia with the youth national team of Uzbekistan and showed character among his peers, stepped by step became a legionnaire;

The number 7 Uzbek: Following in the footsteps of legends such as Maxim Shatskikh, Mirjalol Kasimov, and Jafar Irismetov, he earned the honor of becoming the 7th Uzbek to take the field in UCL history;

The honor of Uzbek football: When reminded of this historical fact before the match, Umarali deeply felt that the reputation of an entire national football school rested on his shoulders.

A courageous statement given to Shmurnov

After the final whistle, the young player analyzed the situation with a composure typical of professionals, without hiding the defeat behind excuses:

«Seconds decided everything»: Rakhmonaliyev openly admitted that his team did not play badly, but in high-level football, even a fraction of a second of delay gets punished;

Desire to show the growth of Uzbek football: «I tried to show the growth in Uzbek football and give my all for my team to achieve a good result,» he expressed his heartfelt feelings;

Unbreakable spirit: He emphasized that despite the heavy scoreline, this was not a cause for despair, but an invaluable lesson for great comebacks in the future.

«In terms of the game, organizationally we didn't look bad. There was a good tempo. Seconds decided everything. If we analyze the goals conceded, somewhere we were a fraction of a second late and the opponent showed their skill. They told me before the game that I am the 7th Uzbek to play in the UCL. I gave all my strength. This is football, we gained experience. Through such games, we learn and in the future, we will put up a worthy resistance even to the strongest teams,» Umarali Rakhmonaliyev said.

Historical milestone and a new stage

True heroes are forged through defeats. A heroic 71-minute battle against a superclub like Manchester United and the international experience gained will make 23-year-old Umarali Rakhmonaliyev even stronger. Most importantly — the young midfielder showed that he is not intimidated by grand stages, is ready to accept the truth head-on, and draw conclusions from mistakes. Ahead of him are the next exciting rounds of the UCL and crucial matches for the national team.

In your opinion, will this experience gained by Umarali Rakhmonaliyev against Manchester United help him move to Europe's top five leagues in the coming years? How do you assess the courageous post-match thoughts of our 7th Uzbek football player in UCL history? Leave your comments and share this article about the new generation hero of Uzbek sports with all football enthusiasts!