Will Liverpool be awarded Premier League trophies? The Germany coach puts an end to the sensational question

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Will Liverpool be awarded Premier League trophies? The Germany coach puts an end to the sensational question

In the English Premier League, Manchester City being found guilty of financial rule breaches has caused a major resonance in the football world. Jurgen Klopp, the former manager of Liverpool—who competed in uncompromising title races with the «Citizens» for many years and currently manages the German national team—has assessed this sensational situation for the first time.

Interviewed by Bayern Germany, the 59-year-old specialist smiled when asked: — Are you hoping that if Manchester City is stripped of points or titles, Liverpool will win another title or two? —

«I don't need such titles»

Klopp stated that the results of his era and the fair fight on the pitch are more valuable to him than any decision:

«(Laughs) Of course, I heard about these news, but I haven't thought much about it. All that's left is to wait and see what happens.

I am certainly not preparing to be awarded a championship title or anything like that. I am completely satisfied with the results we achieved with Liverpool. We fought with all our might on the pitch. I can't say anything more than that, because I don't know the details and they don't interest me».

High respect for Pep and City

Although a decision regarding financial violations has been made, the experienced German coach highly praised the level of Pep Guardiola's team on the green pitch:

  • Skill on the pitch: «I have enormous respect for Pep Guardiola and the playing style of Manchester City—they played fantastic football and were the highest-level opponent for us».

  • Reaction to sanctions: «If any punishment or sanctions are applied to the club, I have nothing to do with it. We will just wait for the final decisions and see what happens».

This calm and impartial statement by Jurgen Klopp seemed to somewhat cool down the debates among Liverpool fans regarding the possibility of previous years' titles being reassigned. For the specialist, the real battle in the past remains superior to any boardroom decisions.

Manchester CityJurgen KloppPremier LeagueFinancial rules
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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