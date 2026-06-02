SpaceX demands smartphone unlocking: 180-day deadline

SpaceX, in collaboration with the Rural Wireless Association, NTCA, and ACA Connects, has petitioned the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mandate the automatic unlocking of mobile devices 180 days after activation. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The three-page document states that automatic device unlocking is essential to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and reduce costs in the mobile device market. This proposal follows a similar statement sent by three Republican senators a few weeks ago.

In its letter, SpaceX noted that a 180-day lock period provides operators with sufficient time to protect against fraud and ensure devices are not used for criminal purposes. The company urges the FCC to prioritize the needs of consumers and their families over the ability of major corporations to stifle competition.

Currently, major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile often lock phones to their networks for up to 36 months. This ties the user to a single operator and prevents them from switching to cheaper plans.