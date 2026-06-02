Best 4G operator in Russia identified

According to a study conducted by Vigo in the first quarter of 2026, MegaFon ranked first in network coverage in Russia. The Vigo Coverage Score methodology takes into account coverage area, the share of the population in 4G zones, and the technological level of the network. In Moscow, MegaFon's performance was noted to be nearly 5 percent higher than its closest competitor. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

In the nationwide ranking, MegaFon also leads with 649 points. Tele2 followed with 622 points, MTS with 616 points, and Beeline with 568 points. Experts note that 3G networks were excluded from the analysis as they are mostly in the refarming stage.

According to Viktor Yugay, Director of MegaFon's Moscow branch, the company is regularly increasing network capacity in residential complexes and social facilities. Last year, several hundred base stations were built in Moscow, and over 3,000 telecom facilities were modernized.

Infrastructure development continues in 2026: since the beginning of the year, over a hundred new base stations have been launched, and more than a thousand facilities have been upgraded. Additionally, engineers carried out about 400 measures to replace climate equipment to prepare the network for the summer season. A total of 12,348,454 device metrics were analyzed during the study.