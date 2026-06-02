Best 4G operator in Russia identified

·41·Technology
Best 4G operator in Russia identified

According to a study conducted by Vigo in the first quarter of 2026, MegaFon ranked first in network coverage in Russia. The Vigo Coverage Score methodology takes into account coverage area, the share of the population in 4G zones, and the technological level of the network. In Moscow, MegaFon's performance was noted to be nearly 5 percent higher than its closest competitor. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

In the nationwide ranking, MegaFon also leads with 649 points. Tele2 followed with 622 points, MTS with 616 points, and Beeline with 568 points. Experts note that 3G networks were excluded from the analysis as they are mostly in the refarming stage.

According to Viktor Yugay, Director of MegaFon's Moscow branch, the company is regularly increasing network capacity in residential complexes and social facilities. Last year, several hundred base stations were built in Moscow, and over 3,000 telecom facilities were modernized.

Infrastructure development continues in 2026: since the beginning of the year, over a hundred new base stations have been launched, and more than a thousand facilities have been upgraded. Additionally, engineers carried out about 400 measures to replace climate equipment to prepare the network for the summer season. A total of 12,348,454 device metrics were analyzed during the study.

TechnologyMegaFon4GInternetRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram