Uber Reveals List of Strange Items Left in Robotaxis

·97·Technology
Uber Reveals List of Strange Items Left in Robotaxis

Uber has released its annual "Lost & Found Index" report. Over the past decade, the list of items left by passengers has reflected a unique anthropological snapshot of society. This year's report focuses on a new trend: robotaxis. The company reports that thousands of items were left behind in driverless cars over the past year, according to Techcrunch.com. reports .

Among items left in robotaxis, beyond typical belongings like smartphones, wallets, and keys, unexpected objects have appeared. Examples include a set of dentures, a bag reading "I Heart Hot Dads", a blue cap labeled "Emotional Support Human", Squishmallow toys, and a Charli XCX poster. Such cases highlight the growing popularity of robotaxis on the Uber network.

Uber is currently expanding its AV (autonomous vehicle) business. The sector reached a new milestone with the launch of "Waymo on Uber" in Austin in March 2025. The company also collaborates with partners like Waymo, Motional, and Avride in cities such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Dallas. Even without a driver, an efficient lost-and-found system remains operational.

If a passenger leaves something in a robotaxi, the retrieval process mirrors standard rides: users contact support via the app. Once located, the item can be delivered via Uber Courier for $15 or picked up personally from an AV depot.

Uber aims to become the world's largest autonomous ride operator by 2029. The company plans to launch robotaxi services in 15 global cities by year-end. Meanwhile, Uber Autonomous Solutions provides software and services for driverless trucks and delivery robots.

UberRobotaxiWaymoTechnologyAutonomous Vehicles
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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