Space Communication: Long-Range Systems Enhanced in Russia

Specialists from the Moscow Aviation Institute have completed a series of studies aimed at improving communication reliability with spacecraft operating in deep space. These developments are intended for interplanetary missions using electric rocket engines that may interfere with onboard communication systems. Ixbt.com reports .

One of the key solutions within the project was the application of blind signal separation methods, including independent component analysis. This approach allows the useful signal to be extracted from noise based on statistical characteristics. This is crucial for performing scientific and technical tasks with apparatus operating hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth.

Scientists also proposed a new method for using repeaters. Instead of placing them in fixed orbits, satellite repeaters with electric rocket engines are planned to be deployed on individual trajectories synchronized with the main spacecraft's route. Researchers believe this will ensure stable communication throughout the entire flight.

The results obtained create a new technological foundation for implementing complex interplanetary programs and expand the possibilities for establishing reliable communication over long distances. Currently, these developments have been transferred to specialized enterprises in the aerospace industry for practical testing.