Apple Pay Alternative: VTB Launches Contactless Payments via iPhone

·32·Technology
Apple Pay Alternative: VTB Launches Contactless Payments via iPhone

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), VTB Bank announced the launch of a new contactless payment service for iPhone users. This technology was developed as an alternative to the Apple Pay system, allowing users to make purchases using their smartphones. Ixbt.com reports .

The new service is based on the National Payment Card System's (NSPK) 'Volna' technology. To use the service, customers must link their Mir cards to the platform via the VTB Online app. The payment process utilizes Bluetooth technology: users simply need to enable Bluetooth on their iPhone, open the service, and confirm the transaction.

Bank experts explain that the system uses the Bluetooth Low Energy protocol for data exchange between the terminal and the smartphone. A key advantage of this method is that the smartphone does not need an internet connection during payment. Funds are deducted from the linked card, and cashback in rubles is provided for purchases.

Currently, VTB has already implemented this payment scenario across a number of its terminals. Plans are in place to significantly increase the number of devices supporting this technology in the future. This is expected to become one of the most convenient solutions for iPhone owners in Russia following Apple Pay restrictions.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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