Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins Cybergranny

·36·Technology
Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins Cybergranny

Operator VimpelCom (Beeline brand) has expanded its system for combating phone fraud. The Cybergranny (Kiberbabushka) AI model, which previously communicated with criminals on behalf of elderly people, has now been joined by a new character — Cyberboy (Kiberpatsan). Ixbt.com reports this. reports .

The new AI model specializes specifically in scenarios aimed at deceiving teenagers. According to the company, there are plans to further expand the 'cyber-family' in the future. When a scammer calls any subscriber, they will encounter a virtual interlocutor matching the profile of the number's owner.

The technology works as follows: the algorithm analyzes the incoming call from the scammer, after which a Large Language Model (LLM) generates context-appropriate response text. This text is converted to speech in real time and transmitted to the criminal. The main goal is to convince the scammer they are talking to a real person, wasting their time and resources.

Beeline experts explain that teenagers are the primary risk group for scammers after the elderly. Criminals often pose as school, university, or government officials, attempting to extract personal data from children or force them to perform certain actions.

Cyberboy is trained specifically to recognize such tricks and respond convincingly. This service is available in the free basic plan for 'My Safety' service users. According to Anti-Fraud Director Pyotr Alferov, the project launch aims to enhance child safety during the summer holidays.

BeelineArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityLLMTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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