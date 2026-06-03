Free Tours of Saint Petersburg Launched in Max Messenger

·46·Technology
Free Tours of Saint Petersburg Launched in Max Messenger

The Max Messenger team has announced an exciting new initiative for users. From June 4 to June 29, 2026, a series of curated tours along the rivers and canals of Saint Petersburg will be organized for Max users. Major companies and media outlets are participating in the project. Ixbt.com reports .

The program offers ten themed tours, each accommodating up to 50 passengers. Prominent figures, including journalist Ksenia Sobchak, TV presenter Azamat Musagaliyev, and actress Maria Kravchenko, will share stories about their favorite spots in the city.

The tour themes are diverse: ranging from a sports walk by the VK PRO SPORT media channel and a cultural route by the Mariinsky Theatre to scientific excursions prepared by Vokrug Sveta magazine and the Kunstkamera museum. New participants will join the program starting June 15.

Notably, the Mash na Moyke channel presents a route based on the city's famous criminal cases, while Kanal pro Kanaly offers a literary walk in collaboration with writer Alexander Tsypkin. Participation in these events is completely free.

To join a tour, simply register via the @boat_bot chatbot in the Max app, select a convenient time and theme, and obtain an e-ticket. Each user can reserve up to four seats per boat.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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