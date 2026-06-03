Honor Robot Phone: World's First Smartphone with Built-in Gimbal Camera

·35·Technology
Honor Robot Phone: World's First Smartphone with Built-in Gimbal Camera

Honor has revealed additional details about its new Robot Phone device, first unveiled at MWC 2026. The company aims to simplify complex video recording for everyday users with this product. According to the developers, the Robot Phone is primarily designed as a professional video capture device. Ixbt.com reports on this, report states.

The device's key feature is a motorized 3-axis image stabilization system (gimbal) mounted on its top. This system helps overcome the limitations of traditional smartphone cameras. The camera itself is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor and can rotate forward or backward depending on shooting conditions. Additionally, Honor is implementing advanced image processing technologies in collaboration with ARRI, a company renowned in the professional film industry.

The Robot Phone features AI-powered functions such as object tracking, a smart shooting assistant, and automatic camera movement. Regarding the durability of the moving mechanism, Honor representatives emphasize that the first-generation model is as shock-resistant as the company's flagships. However, it was acknowledged that there is still work to be done regarding water resistance.

Engineers have spent over a year refining this concept, developing a compact motor, and maintaining balance. The Robot Phone offers ready-made templates that allow users to capture smooth, cinematic footage without manual adjustments. Honor CEO James Li confirmed that this innovative device will go on sale in the third quarter of 2026.

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