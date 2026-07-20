Key change in iPhone 18 Pro Max camera revealed

Apple continues to work on its upcoming flagship smartphones. Although the iPhone 17 series has not yet been released, important technical details regarding the iPhone 18 Pro Max camera have appeared online. The main innovation is expected to be the introduction of variable aperture technology in the device's main camera. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, this information was disclosed following a leak of internal documents from Tata Electronics by the World Leaks hacker group. According to diagnostic logs, Apple engineers plan to use the Sony IMX905 sensor in the iPhone 18 Pro Max model. This new sensor will replace the one expected in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

It is worth noting that the pixel size in the new sensor will remain unchanged at 1.22 µm. This indicates that Apple is focusing primarily on the mechanical variable aperture system to improve image quality. Such technology allows for professional-level control over depth of field and clarity by opening the aperture wider in low-light conditions and narrowing it when there is plenty of light.

Other components in the camera system

According to the leaked information, no drastic changes are expected in the rest of the camera system. The device will retain a number of high-tech solutions inherited from its predecessors. In particular, the smartphone is said to be equipped with the following sensors:

Telephoto lens based on the Sony IMX973 sensor;

Ultra-wide-angle camera working with the Sony IMX972 sensor;

LiDAR scanner based on the Sony IMX591;

Front camera with the Sony IMX914 sensor.

Also, a three-axis optical stabilization system will be retained in the telephoto lens to ensure image stability. This serves to minimize image shaking when shooting distant objects.

Variable aperture technology is not entirely new to the smartphone market, but Apple is expected to adapt this system to its ecosystem, integrating it with software and AI capabilities. This could open new horizons for iPhone users in portrait photography and night shooting.

So far, Apple has not officially commented on this information. However, the assumptions of influential insiders and leaked documents indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will become one of the most powerful devices on the market in terms of camera capabilities. The official presentation of this flagship is expected to take place in the fall of 2026.