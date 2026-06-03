Russia to Launch Domestic 130nm Chip Lithography by 2027

·45·Technology
Russia to Launch Domestic 130nm Chip Lithography by 2027

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov announced that the country's first domestic lithography machine capable of producing chips using the 130 nm process will be created next year. He stated this in an interview with Kommersant. Ixbt.com reports .

According to Manturov, considering that Russia will be unable to use foreign lithography machines and silicon wafer processing equipment in the near future, it is forced to focus on its own technologies in microelectronic engineering. This is seen as the only way to ensure strategic independence.

It is noted that a lithography machine based on 350 nm technology was produced in Russia last year. The plan for next year is to reduce this metric to 130 nm. “This will be our own equipment, independent of anyone,” added Denis Manturov.

In addition, reports have emerged that Russia is developing a specialized microscope for manufacturing microchips to replace those from the Japanese brand Hitachi. Furthermore, 2 billion rubles have been allocated to replace three Western devices used in chip production.

RussiaLithographyTechnologyChipMicroelectronics
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Abror Shuhratov
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