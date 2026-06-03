China Becomes First Country to Approve Commercial Use of Invasive Brain Implant

China has become the first country in the world to approve the commercial use of an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI). The NEO implant, developed by Shanghai-based Neuracle Technology and Tsinghua University scientists, is designed for patients paralyzed due to spinal cord injuries. This device has passed clinical trials and become the first invasive BCI product to enter widespread medical practice. Ixbt.com reports .

The effectiveness of the new technology was demonstrated in the case of 39-year-old Xuey Dun. Paralyzed from the neck down after a car accident six years ago, the man began writing with his own hand again after NEO implantation and an 11-month rehabilitation course. The coin-sized device has sensors implanted in the protective layer without damaging the cerebral cortex. This method is considered safer than the N1 implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink project.

The NEO system captures brain signals and converts them via computer into commands for a specialized robotic glove. Experts note that because the sensors do not penetrate the cerebral cortex directly, the risk of hemorrhage and scar formation is reduced. Consequently, Chinese regulators were able to expedite the registration process for this technology.

The Chinese government has declared neurotechnology development a strategic priority. The NEO implant is already being integrated into the national medical insurance system, which will allow partial coverage of treatment costs for patients in the future. Currently, several companies in China, such as NeuroXess and StairMed, are actively conducting research in this field.