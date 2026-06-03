China Becomes First Country to Approve Commercial Use of Invasive Brain Implant

·50·Technology
China Becomes First Country to Approve Commercial Use of Invasive Brain Implant

China has become the first country in the world to approve the commercial use of an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI). The NEO implant, developed by Shanghai-based Neuracle Technology and Tsinghua University scientists, is designed for patients paralyzed due to spinal cord injuries. This device has passed clinical trials and become the first invasive BCI product to enter widespread medical practice. Ixbt.com reports .

The effectiveness of the new technology was demonstrated in the case of 39-year-old Xuey Dun. Paralyzed from the neck down after a car accident six years ago, the man began writing with his own hand again after NEO implantation and an 11-month rehabilitation course. The coin-sized device has sensors implanted in the protective layer without damaging the cerebral cortex. This method is considered safer than the N1 implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink project.

The NEO system captures brain signals and converts them via computer into commands for a specialized robotic glove. Experts note that because the sensors do not penetrate the cerebral cortex directly, the risk of hemorrhage and scar formation is reduced. Consequently, Chinese regulators were able to expedite the registration process for this technology.

The Chinese government has declared neurotechnology development a strategic priority. The NEO implant is already being integrated into the national medical insurance system, which will allow partial coverage of treatment costs for patients in the future. Currently, several companies in China, such as NeuroXess and StairMed, are actively conducting research in this field.

ChinaBrain-Computer InterfaceBCINeurotechnologyMedicine
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend