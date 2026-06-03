Supersonic Passenger Aircraft Prototype Under Development in Russia

Work is underway in Russia on a prototype of a new-generation supersonic passenger aircraft. This was announced by Vadim Badekha, head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), in an interview with TASS agency. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

According to him, the project has already passed the calculation stage and moved to practical implementation. Work is currently being carried out not just on paper, but directly on the structure and components, i.e., "in metal." The Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute is working on the project in collaboration with UAC.

Experts believe that such airliners could generate significant interest from airlines in the future. Estimates suggest the fleet of this type of aircraft could eventually number in the dozens. Primary demand is expected to come from business and first-class passengers.

It is worth noting that in April of this year, the institute patented a design for a promising supersonic aircraft. This technology allows for the reduction of sonic booms and noise levels near airports.