GitLab Lays Off 14% of Workforce Amid AI Transition

·44·Technology
GitLab Lays Off 14% of Workforce Amid AI Transition

The popular GitLab platform for developers has announced the layoff of nearly 14% of its workforce, or approximately 350 employees. This decision is linked to the company's extensive restructuring initiated last month and the cessation of operations in 22 countries. Company management aims to reduce management layers and focus on infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence (AI) workflows. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to CEO Bill Staples, agentic workloads are placing significantly higher pressure on existing developer infrastructure than anticipated. This issue is not unique to GitLab; its main competitor, GitHub, is also facing challenges in maintaining system stability due to the massive volume of data generated via AI. Staples noted that the company has begun a fundamental rebuild of its git system to support 100x growth.

To optimize infrastructure for AI workloads, GitLab has partnered with an unnamed major AI lab. The new strategy involves developing specialized APIs for storing and retrieving context for agents, as well as tools to coordinate work between developers and AI agents. Governance and control tools will also be integrated directly into the platform.

Thus, GitLab joins tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle in cutting staff to make AI technologies a core part of their business. According to Statista, over 100,000 jobs have been cut in the tech sector this year. Interestingly, while many companies report record revenues, they continue to reduce headcount to invest in AI.

GitLab's financial performance also shows positive momentum. First-quarter revenue increased by 23% year-over-year to $264 million, with gross profit margins reaching 88%. The company expects to spend between $30 million and $35 million on planned restructuring and layoffs.

GitLabArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyLayoffsIT Industry
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