Ultrahuman Hacked: User Data Stolen

·50·Technology
Ultrahuman Hacked: User Data Stolen

Ultrahuman, a wearable tech startup, announced that hackers accessed customer health data after infiltrating an employee's computer via malware. The India-based company notified affected users by email, stating the incident occurred on March 27 in one of its internal analytics systems. Techcrunch.com reports on this. report .

Founded in 2019, Ultrahuman primarily sells smart rings and metabolic health devices that track sleep, activity, and recovery metrics. The company's Ring Air and recently launched Ring Pro models compete with brands like Oura Ring. Company representatives confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers gained access using login credentials stolen from an employee's laptop.

Preliminary estimates suggest approximately 0.1% of users were affected by this breach. Given that the Ultrahuman platform has nearly 700,000 active users, the personal health data of at least 700 individuals may have been compromised. While the company has not disclosed the exact number, it emphasizes that passwords, payment information, and Ultrahuman Ring devices themselves were not directly compromised.

Ultrahuman CEO Mohit Kumar stated that security systems detected the incident within hours and the vulnerability was immediately patched. He explained that the delay in notifying users was due to the need to fully investigate the scope of the incident and determine exactly what type of data had leaked.

This cyberattack has once again highlighted concerns regarding how health-tracking startups like Ultrahuman and Oura store user data on their servers. It remains unclear whether the hackers merely viewed the data or exfiltrated it.

UltrahumanCybersecuritySmart RingHacker AttackTechCrunch
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend