Huawei Nova Y74 Unveiled: 6620 mAh Battery and Dedicated X Button

Huawei has officially unveiled its new Nova Y74 smartphone. The device's main features are its huge capacity battery and a new hardware X button that allows quick access to various functions. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone is equipped with a 6620 mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging technology. The company states that the device allows up to 30 hours of video playback, 60 hours of music listening, and two days of continuous calling. It also operates stably in low temperatures and charges up to 53% in 30 minutes.

The new X button allows users to perform actions such as turning on the flashlight, making a call, or launching navigation with a single press. The device features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a Kirin 8000 processor.

In terms of technical specifications, the Nova Y74 has 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The camera module consists of a 50 MP main sensor, while an 8 MP front camera is installed for selfies. The device runs on the EMUI 12 operating system.