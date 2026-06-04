Samsung Releases Critical Security Update for Galaxy Devices

Samsung has announced details of the June 2026 security update for Galaxy devices. This patch is currently included in the One UI 9.0 beta version for Galaxy S26 smartphones in select countries and is expected to roll out to other supported devices soon. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to Samsung's security bulletin, the update addresses a total of 45 vulnerabilities. Thirty-three of these relate to the Android system and were fixed in collaboration with Google. Five of these vulnerabilities are classified as critical, while the rest are considered high-risk.

Another 12 fixes pertain directly to Samsung's own components. Specifically, bugs in Smart Suggestions, Samsung Account, Samsung Cloud, Theme Manager, system settings, and other elements of the One UI interface have been resolved.

Most issues were observed on devices running Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16 operating systems. Additionally, a vulnerability in the DRM HDR driver for Exynos platforms has been patched.

The June security patch is scheduled to be gradually rolled out to other compatible Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the coming weeks.