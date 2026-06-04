Unhackable Smartphone Created in Russia: It Has Its Own Operating System

·62·Technology
Unhackable Smartphone Created in Russia: It Has Its Own Operating System

Kaspersky Lab is developing a secure smartphone that runs on its proprietary operating system and is nearly impervious to hacking. According to CEO Eugene Kaspersky, the device was created as a Russian IT system focused on constructive security. Ixbt.com reports .

Kaspersky emphasized that this smartphone does not run on Android and is completely unrelated to the Apple, Huawei, or Samsung ecosystems. The device is based on a local hardware platform and features a private operating system developed by Kaspersky Lab.

The smartphone is not yet available for free sale, but several dozen units have been produced. The company has begun pilot testing processes in collaboration with various organizations.

This development is not intended for the mass market, but primarily for politicians and government officials for whom protection against cyber espionage is critical. As work on the project continues, the exact timeline for its full commercial release has not yet been disclosed.

KasperskySmartphoneCybersecurityTechnologyRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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