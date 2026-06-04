Meta Oversight Board: Account Blocking System Lacks Transparency

In a report released on Thursday, Meta's independent Oversight Board criticized the unfair and opaque process of blocking user accounts on Facebook and Instagram platforms. According to the Board's findings, Meta fails to provide users with sufficient information about violations, and the customer support system during the appeals process is virtually non-functional. Techcrunch.com reports .

The investigation began following an incident involving threats of violence against a journalist. Although the Board upheld the decision to permanently delete the account in this specific case, it identified "systemic human rights issues" within the overall system. In particular, the distinction between simple warnings and "severe" violations leading to permanent account deletion is not clearly documented.

Furthermore, the Oversight Board emphasized that users paying for the Meta Verified service also fail to receive adequate assistance when their accounts are blocked. This is despite the paid subscription promising 24/7 support. When automated moderation systems make errors, users' inability to contact the company to restore their personal or business profiles was highlighted as a serious issue.

The report states that many users, including entrepreneurs and public figures, are losing their accounts due to unfounded accusations. In some cases, innocent people suffer because severe allegations, such as child sexual exploitation (CSE), are incorrectly applied by automated systems. The Board called on Meta to make these processes more transparent and provide real assistance to users.