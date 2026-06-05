Apple Adds First AI Agent to Its Messages for Business Platform

Poke, a startup that makes using artificial intelligence agents as easy as sending a simple SMS, has become the first AI agent authorized to operate on Apple's Messages for Business platform. Until now, this platform was open only to partner businesses such as airlines, hotels, and large retail chains. Apple has now begun opening its ecosystem to artificial intelligence agents. Techcrunch.com reports .

Launched in March, Poke is designed for everyday users who do not want to deal with complex command lines or systems like OpenClaw. It performs tasks such as daily scheduling, calendar management, health metric tracking, smart home control, and photo editing via text messages. According to TechCrunch, the service has exchanged over 100 million messages via SMS, Telegram, and WhatsApp so far.

Poke's launch on the Apple platform comes ahead of the anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). At this event, Apple is expected to unveil a new AI-enhanced version of Siri and other AI tools. Through Messages for Business, users can connect with companies within the iMessage interface and access various services without making phone calls.

According to Marvin von Hagen, co-founder of the California-based startup The Interaction Company, the company pays Apple for each user. He notes that Apple is turning this direction into a profitable business model. To obtain Apple's approval, the startup had to clearly identify itself as an AI agent and demonstrate its ability to provide live operator assistance when needed.