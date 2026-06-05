TeamGroup Unveils T-Create Expert P35SG SSD with Remote Data Wiping

·53·Technology
TeamGroup Unveils T-Create Expert P35SG SSD with Remote Data Wiping

At Computex 2026, TeamGroup showcased the unique T-Create Expert P35SG external SSD, featuring a wireless self-destruct function for data. The device's key feature allows users to completely erase all data by sending a single text message. According to Ixbt.com report .

The drive connects to a 4G LTE network, enabling it to receive wipe commands even when not connected to Wi-Fi or a computer. Upon receiving the signal, a two-stage destruction process begins: a deep-level logical wipe and high-voltage physical destruction of the hardware. This makes data recovery absolutely impossible.

In addition to the remotely controlled flagship version, TeamGroup also introduced the T-Create Expert P35S model. In this model, the self-destruct function is activated by pressing a special physical button on the device casing.

TeamGroupSSDT-CreateTechnologyData Security
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