Wildberries Starts Selling Tour Packages at Pickup Points

·60·Technology
Wildberries Starts Selling Tour Packages at Pickup Points

Wildberries has launched a pilot project for booking tour packages at its pickup points (Pvz). Customers can now arrange trips not only online but also through direct consultation with specialists. Ixbt.com reports .

This was announced by the press service of the joint venture Wildberries & Russ (RWB). As part of the project, the company plans to station WB Travel tourist consultants directly at pickup points.

According to Taras Demura, head of WB Travel, the new service format will first be tested in Moscow. The experience is expected to be expanded to other regions in the future.

Previously, the company announced the opening of separate travel agencies under the WB Travel brand. The consultant project at pickup points will be developed in parallel with this direction.

WildberriesWB TravelTourismTravelRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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