StrictlyVC Los Angeles to Discuss Defense Tech and AI

The next StrictlyVC Los Angeles event will take place on June 18 at The Aerospace Corporation campus in El Segundo. This prestigious conference will bring together investors, startup founders, and tech leaders to discuss the most significant changes in venture capital, defense technologies, and artificial intelligence. Techcrunch.com reports .

The evening will be opened by Ethan Thornton, founder of Mach Industries. His talk, titled "The New Era of Defense Technologies," will focus on how advancements in autonomy, manufacturing, and national security are transforming the defense sector. Thornton will share his experience in building a complex tech company in a short time.

Another key part of the event will be a conversation featuring Delian Asparouhov from Founders Fund and Saif Khawaja, founder of Shinkei Systems. They will discuss the concept of "physical AI," the development of robotics and automation, and how these technologies are changing the physical world. This discussion will go beyond software to address scaling technologies that operate in the real world.

Additionally, Carter Reum, co-founder of M13, will deliver a talk on AI investments. He will provide insights into the impact of artificial intelligence on various industries and how investors are moving away from short-term hype to identify long-term sustainable companies. Reum will analyze how venture capital is evolving with the emergence of new categories.

StrictlyVC Los Angeles is not just about talks; it serves as a networking hub for experts driving innovation. Participants will have the opportunity to establish new partnerships, exchange experiences, and learn about the latest trends in the technology world directly from industry leaders.