Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Launches New AI Lab

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky no longer wants to remain merely an advisor in the field of artificial intelligence. According to reports published by Bloomberg and confirmed by TechCrunch sources, Chesky plans to establish his own personal AI laboratory. This move indicates his dissatisfaction with existing models offered by major Silicon Valley labs. Techcrunch.com reports .

Although Airbnb currently uses AI-based coding tools, Chesky stated last year that the company had not yet partnered with any LLM (Large Language Model). In his view, existing market products do not fully meet Airbnb's requirements. Nevertheless, Chesky has extensive experience in the field and maintains a long-standing friendship with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Chesky and Sam Altman met in 2006 through the Y Combinator accelerator. As OpenAI gained popularity, Chesky regularly met with Altman, offering advice on managing the fast-growing tech company. Chesky even played a key role in Altman's return and in restoring public relations when Altman was ousted by the OpenAI board of directors.

Now Chesky is entering the field as a competitor to his mentee's company. The exact focus of the new lab is currently unknown, but it is expected to concentrate on user interface and design issues. This approach resembles the operations of Hark Laboratory, founded by Brett Adcock.

Importantly, Brian Chesky will not leave his position as Airbnb CEO. It is stated that he will not personally lead the new lab but will participate as a supporting founder. For now, representatives from Airbnb and Chesky have declined to provide official comments on the project.