Reid Hoffman Leaves Microsoft Board Due to Manus Startup

·33·Technology
Reid Hoffman Leaves Microsoft Board Due to Manus Startup

Microsoft Corporation has officially announced that Reid Hoffman is stepping down from the company's board of directors after a decade of effective service. Hoffman joined the board in 2016 after Microsoft acquired LinkedIn, the network he founded, for $26.2 billion. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Significant changes occurred in the tech world during Hoffman's tenure at Microsoft. Notably, he participated in the decision to make the initial $1 billion investment in the OpenAI project in 2019. Additionally, as one of OpenAI's founders, he left the artificial intelligence laboratory's board in 2023 due to a conflict of interest.

Hoffman has now announced his transition to "founder mode" to focus entirely on his new project, the Manus startup. Manus is a company engaged in drug discovery that raised over $50 million in investment last year. The project is led by renowned physician and Pulitzer Prize winner Siddhartha Mukherjee.

According to Hoffman, Manus aims to achieve a "Move 37" level in the field of artificial intelligence, meaning creating technologies that surpass human creativity in chemistry. This technology is expected to open a new era, particularly in the fight against various forms of cancer.

MicrosoftReid HoffmanManusArtificial IntelligenceStartup
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