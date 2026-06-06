Reid Hoffman Leaves Microsoft Board Due to Manus Startup

Microsoft Corporation has officially announced that Reid Hoffman is stepping down from the company's board of directors after a decade of effective service. Hoffman joined the board in 2016 after Microsoft acquired LinkedIn, the network he founded, for $26.2 billion. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Significant changes occurred in the tech world during Hoffman's tenure at Microsoft. Notably, he participated in the decision to make the initial $1 billion investment in the OpenAI project in 2019. Additionally, as one of OpenAI's founders, he left the artificial intelligence laboratory's board in 2023 due to a conflict of interest.

Hoffman has now announced his transition to "founder mode" to focus entirely on his new project, the Manus startup. Manus is a company engaged in drug discovery that raised over $50 million in investment last year. The project is led by renowned physician and Pulitzer Prize winner Siddhartha Mukherjee.

According to Hoffman, Manus aims to achieve a "Move 37" level in the field of artificial intelligence, meaning creating technologies that surpass human creativity in chemistry. This technology is expected to open a new era, particularly in the fight against various forms of cancer.