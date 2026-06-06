Applications for Startup Battlefield 200 Are Closing Soon

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Applications for Startup Battlefield 200 Are Closing Soon

Startup founders have only three days left to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 competition. Applications officially close on June 8 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. Don't miss the chance to showcase your project on the TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 stage at the Moscone West complex in San Francisco this October. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Thousands of startups have already submitted their nominations. If you are working on a company with the potential to fundamentally transform an industry, now is the time to act. Startup Battlefield 200 is a global platform for gaining visibility for early-stage startups that are not yet well-known but have huge ambitions.

Selected founders will present their projects live at the Disrupt event in front of investors, prestigious media, and representatives of the global startup ecosystem. The winning startup will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding. Additionally, each participating company will have the opportunity to accelerate growth, attract customers, and open new doors for future investment rounds.

Over the years, Startup Battlefield alumni have raised more than $32 billion in investment and completed over 250 successful exits. Participants in this competition were later acquired by giants such as Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Amazon. Furthermore, famous companies like Dropbox, Discord, Mint, Fitbit, and Trello also launched their activities through this platform.

Standing out in today's competitive investment market is more important than ever. TechCrunch is looking for bold startups that have a working MVP and are capable of revolutionizing their industry. This is a unique opportunity to attract the attention of investors and partners.

Startup BattlefieldTechCrunchStartupInvestmentInnovation
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