NASA Drops Plan for State-Owned ISS Replacement Module After Business Criticism

NASA has rejected a proposal to create a state-owned "base module" intended to serve as a transitional solution after the International Space Station (ISS) ends operations. According to the agency's press service, this initiative, proposed in March, has been officially halted. Previously, NASA leadership had suggested creating a government-owned central module, citing slower-than-expected development of the commercial orbital station market. Ixbt.com reports .

The plan faced sharp criticism from private sector representatives, particularly companies developing their own stations. Axiom Space CEO Jonathan Cirtain called the initiative unexpected and emphasized that the company reacted coolly to the idea of a state component. Business representatives believe the market can support one or more commercial platforms without new state infrastructure.

Industry leaders such as Vast CEO Max Haot and Starlab Space CEO Marshall Smith highlighted the growing demand for space research. According to them, not only NASA but also other sovereign nations not participating in the ISS program are ready to send their astronauts to orbit. Starlab Space data indicates that commercial interest in the project is nearly 40% higher than current capabilities.

Ultimately, NASA agreed with the business community's arguments. Agency representative Bethany Stevens stated that companies provided reliable data proving the existence of a sustainable commercial market. Moving forward, NASA will participate in future orbital stations not as the primary owner, but as one of the customers alongside other state and private clients.