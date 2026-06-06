GM Bets on New Battery Technology for EV Future

·88·Technology
GM Bets on New Battery Technology for EV Future

General Motors has launched a $900 million strategic project in the Warren Tech Center area near Detroit — a new Battery Cell Development Center. This 500,000-square-foot facility will play a key role for GM, allowing it to reduce electric vehicle production costs by nearly 10%. While some auto giants are scaling back their EV plans, GM aims to bring cheaper batteries to market a year ahead of schedule with the help of this center. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Kurt Kelty, the company's Vice President of Batteries and Sustainable Development, who previously led battery technology at Tesla, points to a new chemical composition called LMR (lithium-manganese rich) as the key to success. According to him, LMR technology will become the company's core product line. This is a crucial step for GM amid stagnation in the US market and growing competition from Chinese companies.

Until now, GM and the entire industry have relied on expensive but powerful NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry. However, rising raw material prices and China's control over critical minerals have kept EV prices higher than expected. Now, NMC will remain only in premium models, while mass-market models will switch to LMR chemistry. Although this technology offers high energy density similar to NMC, its price can compete with LFP batteries used in affordable models like the Chevrolet Bolt.

The new LMR technology reduces costs by at least $6,000 while maintaining a range of over 400 miles for trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado EV. This helps bring the price of mid-range electric vehicles as close as possible to that of traditional internal combustion engine cars.

General MotorsElectric VehicleBatteryTechnologyTesla
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