Nintendo Switch 2 Changes for Europe: Console to Feature Replaceable Battery

·85·Technology
Nintendo Switch 2 Changes for Europe: Console to Feature Replaceable Battery

Nintendo is preparing a modified version of the Switch 2 console for the European market. This innovation will allow users to replace the battery independently without contacting a service center. This decision is linked to new EU regulations coming into force in February 2027, requiring portable electronics manufacturers to ensure easy battery replacement. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

Current Switch 2 prototypes require partial disassembly to replace the battery and are not designed for "home repairs" without special tools. European rules aim to change this approach: devices must be designed so that the battery can be removed and reinstalled without any special tools. Nintendo became one of the first major companies to openly confirm its preparation for new requirements in the gaming industry.

According to Nikkei, the company has already started developing a special Switch 2 version for the European Union. It is also said that similar changes may affect Joy-Con controllers, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed. New model numbers and a special "OSM" marking will be introduced on packaging for the European market, allowing the updated versions to be distinguished from standard devices.

Nintendo has not yet disclosed how these design changes will be implemented or whether this version will remain exclusive to Europe or appear in other markets. The EU regulation applies to a wide range of portable electronics, from tablets to wireless headphones. For users, this means a more practical service model: worn-out batteries can be replaced independently without lengthy repairs.

NintendoSwitch 2ConsoleEuropean UnionTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryYesterday, 18:48Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledYesterday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesYesterday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaYesterday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleYesterday, 17:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Nintendo Switch 2 Changes for Europe: Console to Feature Replaceable Battery – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026