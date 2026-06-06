Nintendo Switch 2 Changes for Europe: Console to Feature Replaceable Battery

Nintendo is preparing a modified version of the Switch 2 console for the European market. This innovation will allow users to replace the battery independently without contacting a service center. This decision is linked to new EU regulations coming into force in February 2027, requiring portable electronics manufacturers to ensure easy battery replacement. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

Current Switch 2 prototypes require partial disassembly to replace the battery and are not designed for "home repairs" without special tools. European rules aim to change this approach: devices must be designed so that the battery can be removed and reinstalled without any special tools. Nintendo became one of the first major companies to openly confirm its preparation for new requirements in the gaming industry.

According to Nikkei, the company has already started developing a special Switch 2 version for the European Union. It is also said that similar changes may affect Joy-Con controllers, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed. New model numbers and a special "OSM" marking will be introduced on packaging for the European market, allowing the updated versions to be distinguished from standard devices.

Nintendo has not yet disclosed how these design changes will be implemented or whether this version will remain exclusive to Europe or appear in other markets. The EU regulation applies to a wide range of portable electronics, from tablets to wireless headphones. For users, this means a more practical service model: worn-out batteries can be replaced independently without lengthy repairs.