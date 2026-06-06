AMD Zen 6 Processors Confirmed to Run at 6.5 GHz

·100·Technology
AMD Zen 6 Processors Confirmed to Run at 6.5 GHz

New details about AMD's future Zen 6 architecture, codenamed Medusa, have emerged online. According to information shared by the well-known insider Moore’s Law Is Dead, the main feature of the new generation of processors will be record-breaking clock speeds. Zen 6 cores are expected to operate at a base frequency of 6.5 GHz, with Boost mode reaching 6.6 GHz and potentially up to 7 GHz. Ixbt.com reports .

AMD aims to achieve these results by transitioning to TSMC's new 2nm N2X manufacturing process. If these forecasts prove accurate, Zen 6 will surpass the current consumer market leader, the Intel Core i9-14900KS (6.2 GHz). Additionally, the new chips promise significant leaps in performance and energy efficiency.

Interesting changes are also expected in the mobile segment. The Medusa Point model, featuring up to 10 Zen 6 cores and RDNA 4 graphics, is targeted at mainstream laptops, while the Medusa Halo Mini variant will have a 14-core CPU and powerful graphics based on the RDNA 5 architecture. Estimates suggest this integrated graphics could reach the performance level of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060.

The flagship Medusa Halo will be equipped with a 26-core processor and an even more powerful graphics chip. AMD is also working on new graphics chiplets codenamed Alpha Trion. This architecture is expected to be used not only in graphics cards and laptops but also in future Xbox gaming consoles. For the budget segment, a 6-core Bumblebee processor is being developed.

If the company's plans remain unchanged, the first Zen 6 desktop processors and mobile Medusa Point models will go on sale in the first half of 2027. The official presentation of the new products will most likely take place at CES 2027.

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