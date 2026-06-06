Intel Core 400 Processors to Feature Double the Efficient Cores

·96·Technology
Intel Core 400 Processors to Feature Double the Efficient Cores

Although Intel's mobile processors based on the Wildcat Lake architecture, the Intel Core 300 series, have recently entered the market, information about the next generation of budget chips has appeared online. Renowned insider Jaykihn has revealed the technical specifications of the Wildcat Lake Refresh lineup, expected to launch in 2027. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

The main change in the new generation is related to an increase in the number of efficient cores. While current Wildcat Lake models use a 2+0+4 configuration (two performance P-cores and four ultra-efficient LP-E cores), the Wildcat Lake Refresh series will switch to a 4+0+4 scheme. Doubling the number of performance cores will significantly boost productivity in daily tasks and multi-threaded workloads.

According to insider information, the new processors will adopt the architecture familiar from the high-end Panther Lake CPUs: Cougar Cove for high-performance cores and Darkmont for energy-efficient cores. At the same time, the Wildcat Lake lineup will remain a more affordable alternative to Panther Lake. Instead of a complex chiplet design, the CPU and GPU will be placed on a single die.

Like Panther Lake, the new chips will be manufactured using the Intel 18A process technology. No major changes are expected in the graphics department—the processors will still be equipped with two Xe3 graphics cores. It is assumed that these chips will belong to the Intel Core 400 family and will be presented in the Core 5 and Core 7 series.

The most affordable Core 3 level models may not be updated and will continue to use the existing six-core Core 300 solutions. If this information is confirmed, the Wildcat Lake architecture will move from the ultra-budget segment to the class of productive laptops. The old six-core models will remain the basis for the most budget-friendly devices.

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