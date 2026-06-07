Bombardier Global 8000: Flew from Montreal to Nice in 6 Hours

·73·Technology
Bombardier Global 8000: Flew from Montreal to Nice in 6 Hours

Canadian company Bombardier announced that its new flagship, the Global 8000 business jet, has achieved a significant milestone. The aircraft flew non-stop from Montreal to Nice, France, in just over six hours, delivering passengers to the Monaco Grand Prix. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Although the manufacturer did not disclose the exact flight time, this route demonstrated the capabilities of the new aircraft, which is recognized as one of the fastest and longest-range business jets in the world. The Global 8000 model reaches a maximum speed of Mach 0.95, with a flight range of 14,800 kilometers.

According to Bombardier, the aircraft is primarily designed for long-haul intercontinental flights. One of its key features is the cabin pressure maintenance system. Even when flying at an altitude of 12.5 kilometers, the conditions inside the aircraft correspond to an altitude of less than 900 meters above sea level. This reduces passenger fatigue and facilitates adaptation to time zone changes.

The Global 8000 cabin is divided into four separate zones. Onboard, there is a full kitchen, modern communication systems, and special Nuage seats designed for comfortable work during long flights. Due to the unique wing design and improved takeoff and landing characteristics, this aircraft can operate from airports with relatively short runways.

BombardierGlobal 8000Business JetAviationTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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Bombardier Global 8000: Flew from Montreal to Nice in 6 Hours – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026