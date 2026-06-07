Notion Restores Access to Anthropic Models After Technical Glitch

Technical issues were observed in the integration of the Notion platform with Anthropic over the past weekend. On Sunday morning, the company announced a decline in the performance of Anthropic's Opus 4.7 and 4.8 models, which led to an increase in errors for Notion AI users. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

To clarify the situation, Notion temporarily suspended the use of all Anthropic models in its automated productivity tool. Twelve hours later, Max Schoening, head of product at Notion, announced that services had been restored.

Schoening addressed rumors on social media linking the glitch to model quality, calling it a simple technical outage. According to him, such incidents occur periodically on GitHub, AWS, and other major platforms.

An Anthropic representative also issued an official statement, confirming that a short-term infrastructure issue caused errors in several Claude models. Currently, all issues have been resolved, and users can fully utilize these models again via Notion AI.