Uber, Wayve, and Waymo: The Robotaxi Battle Begins in London

·52·Technology
Uber, Wayve, and Waymo: The Robotaxi Battle Begins in London

Uber users in the United Kingdom can now join a special interest list to increase their chances of riding in Wayve's autonomous vehicles. This is another sign that the two companies are preparing to launch a robotaxi service in London. Once this project is launched, Uber will directly compete with Waymo, part of Alphabet, which is considered the leader in the robotaxi market in the US. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

On Monday, Uber showcased a black Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with the Wayve system in London. While Wayve is responsible for autonomous driving technology, Uber developed the in-car interface, including interactive touchscreens supporting 64 languages. Although the official launch date has not yet been announced, the service is expected to begin operations in the coming months after receiving regulatory approval.

In the initial phase, Wayve robotaxis will operate with an operator in the driver's seat to ensure safety. When Uber customers place an order via the app, they may be assigned a Wayve vehicle at no extra cost. Users can increase their chances of riding in a robotaxi by selecting autonomous vehicles in their settings, or conversely, opt out of robotaxis and choose a traditional driver.

Meanwhile, Waymo is also testing its fleet of nearly 100 autonomous Jaguar I-Pace vehicles on London streets. Interestingly, Uber and Waymo have been collaborating in US cities such as Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta. However, the competition in London could jeopardize this partnership. In recent years, Uber has been striving to establish an independent position in the autonomous technology market by forming divisions such as AV Labs and Uber Autonomous Solutions.

The somewhat strained relationship between the two companies was further confirmed by a critical post from Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli on the X platform regarding the dangerous maneuvers of a Waymo robotaxi. Nevertheless, Uber continues to collaborate with Waymo while also investing in dozens of other autonomous vehicle companies like Wayve.

UberWaymoWayveRobotaxiAutonomous Technologies
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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