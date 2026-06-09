Apple Introduces Universal Subscriptions for Apps in the App Store

For the first time, Apple is enabling developers to offer subscription bundles through the App Store in collaboration with each other. This innovation allows users to access multiple apps at a lower price than subscribing to each individually. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The company announced the expansion of the App Bundles feature at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Previously, only a single developer could sell their own multiple apps as a bundle. Now, different companies can join forces to offer users "more value for less."

This strategy resembles a method widely used in the streaming and media sectors. For instance, giants like HBO and Disney retain customers by selling their subscriptions as bundles. Now, developers within the Apple ecosystem can combine apps that do not compete with each other but share a similar customer base.

For example, a bundle designed for creators might include a camera app, photo and video editing tools, and a content posting app for social networks. Additionally, developers of productivity apps can sell their to-do list app combined with another developer's calendar app.

According to Apple, developers can also create special subscription bundles called "Suites." The apps within these bundles cannot be purchased separately; they are offered only as part of the collection. This step aims to increase user loyalty within the App Store ecosystem.