Apple Introduces Universal Subscriptions for Apps in the App Store

·9·Technology
Apple Introduces Universal Subscriptions for Apps in the App Store

For the first time, Apple is enabling developers to offer subscription bundles through the App Store in collaboration with each other. This innovation allows users to access multiple apps at a lower price than subscribing to each individually. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The company announced the expansion of the App Bundles feature at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Previously, only a single developer could sell their own multiple apps as a bundle. Now, different companies can join forces to offer users "more value for less."

This strategy resembles a method widely used in the streaming and media sectors. For instance, giants like HBO and Disney retain customers by selling their subscriptions as bundles. Now, developers within the Apple ecosystem can combine apps that do not compete with each other but share a similar customer base.

For example, a bundle designed for creators might include a camera app, photo and video editing tools, and a content posting app for social networks. Additionally, developers of productivity apps can sell their to-do list app combined with another developer's calendar app.

According to Apple, developers can also create special subscription bundles called "Suites." The apps within these bundles cannot be purchased separately; they are offered only as part of the collection. This step aims to increase user loyalty within the App Store ecosystem.

AppleApp StoreiPhoneAppsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Agro-drones Begin Processing Agricultural Fields in RussiaAgro-drones Begin Processing Agricultural Fields in RussiaToday, 14:59New Levy for Laptops and Smartphones: Payment Amount Depends on BrandNew Levy for Laptops and Smartphones: Payment Amount Depends on BrandToday, 14:53Personalized Recommendations Introduced in Apple App StorePersonalized Recommendations Introduced in Apple App StoreToday, 14:52Yandex Drops AI Earbuds Pass OWASP Security AuditYandex Drops AI Earbuds Pass OWASP Security AuditToday, 14:22“Danger Button” Against Cyberfraud to Appear on Russia’s Gosuslugi Portal“Danger Button” Against Cyberfraud to Appear on Russia’s Gosuslugi PortalToday, 14:22Yandex Search Launches Mini-Game About "Pukhososy"Yandex Search Launches Mini-Game About "Pukhososy"Today, 13:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body