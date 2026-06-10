The best not just for Tesla, but for the entire industry: Elon Musk praises the AI6 chip

Elon Musk shared the results of engineering analyses on Tesla's AI chip design on his X social media account. According to him, expert feedback has been highly positive, and the development team has demonstrated a high level of skill. Musk specifically highlighted the upcoming AI6 chip. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The billionaire estimates that, considering the yield of usable products, this chip could set a record for the amount of useful AI compute per silicon wafer. Last September, Elon Musk announced the Tesla AI6 project, stating it has "every chance of being the best AI chip in the world."

Tesla AI6 is the successor to the currently developing AI5 generation. For reference, the AI5 chip reached the tape-out stage in April 2026. These chips are designed to power Full Self-Driving autonomous systems, neural network training, and the operation of Optimus humanoid robots.

Production of the AI6 is planned to take place at Samsung facilities in Texas, based on a 2nm process. Previously, a contract worth approximately $16.5 billion was signed between Tesla and Samsung. Musk noted that the new chip will provide roughly double the performance of the AI5 model.

To increase system throughput and overall efficiency, Tesla plans to use the LPDDR6 memory standard instead of LPDDR5X. Following the AI6 model, an AI6.5 version is also expected. This 2nm chip will be manufactured by TSMC at their Arizona plant.