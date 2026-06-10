Jedify raises $24 million for AI agents

While AI providers offer their products as ready-made solutions, in practice, AI agents cannot work effectively without learning the specific nuances of a business. If a model does not understand how a company calculates revenue or file access permissions, its utility remains limited. New York-based startup Jedify aims to solve exactly this problem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Jedify platform connects via API to enterprise data repositories, SaaS applications, BI tools, and even sources like Slack channels. It creates a custom “context graph” about the company, helping AI agents better understand business processes. As reported by TechCrunch, the startup raised $24 million in a Series A investment round led by Norwest. Data giant Snowflake also participated as a strategic investor and is integrating Jedify technology into its Cortex AI and other products.

Company founder and CEO Assaf Henkin emphasizes that for AI agents to be useful within an enterprise, they must be able to see the connections between data, permissions, workflows, and company-specific terminology. This context allows the agent to focus only on information relevant to a specific task without getting lost in all the data. For example, Kiteworks used this technology to build a smart application that provides its sales teams with all necessary customer information in real-time.

Security is also a key focus for Jedify. The system inherits permissions from existing identity and file systems, ensuring that the AI agent does not expose unauthorized confidential information (such as financial reports) to regular employees. Currently, Jedify works with mid-sized and large enterprises, and its clients include well-known brands like The Weather Company.