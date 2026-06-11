Waymo Announces Paid Waymo Premier Subscription for Robotaxi Service

·23·Technology
Waymo Announces Paid Waymo Premier Subscription for Robotaxi Service

Waymo is launching a loyalty program called Waymo Premier for its frequent users. For $29.99 per month, customers will receive a range of benefits when using robotaxis. Under the program, members can skip virtual queues and receive 10% cashback on every ride. Cashback amounts are also expected to increase during peak hours. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Premier members will have five free cancellations each month. Most interestingly, Waymo allows subscribers to hail a robotaxi even in cities where the service is still on a waitlist. However, this program does not apply in Austin and Atlanta, as robotaxis there operate exclusively through the Uber app.

This news comes as Waymo continues its expansion across the US and prepares to enter the international market by the end of this year. The company has also begun testing a new generation of vehicles called "Ojai," manufactured by Zeekr, on the streets of Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The Waymo Premier program is expected to be a new revenue stream for the company. For instance, Uber's Uber One program currently has over 50 million users and generates significant profit. According to Waymo representatives, the $29.99 price point was set based on direct customer feedback. Data shows that people are willing to pay more for the convenience of robotaxis compared to traditional taxi services.

WaymoRobotaxiTechnologyAutopilotUber
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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