SpaceX IPO: All details about the largest stock offering in history

·113·Technology
SpaceX IPO: All details about the largest stock offering in history

SpaceX has been in the spotlight for investors and the general public for years due to its reusable rocket launches, the expansion of the Starlink satellite network, and, of course, its founder Elon Musk. However, nothing in the company's 24-year history compares to the highly anticipated IPO (Initial Public Offering). The company plans to raise a total of $75 billion by pricing its 555.6 million shares at $135 each, making it the largest IPO in history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This deal is expected to make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. SpaceX will make its debut on the NASDAQ exchange, and once the official listing is announced, stock prices will be tracked in real-time. Financial analysts and major outlets like Bloomberg and CNBC are covering this process live, closely monitoring every market movement.

The company's S-1 filing revealed some surprising figures. For instance, while SpaceX generated over $18 billion in revenue in 2025, it posted a $4.9 billion loss. This is part of a total $37 billion loss incurred since the company's inception. Nevertheless, Elon Musk retains full control, holding 85.1% of the voting power in the company.

This IPO is a major financial opportunity not just for Musk, but for the company's employees as well. The New York Times reports that as a result of the stock offering, nearly 4,400 SpaceX employees could become millionaires. Currently, all attention is focused on the timing of the market entry and its future role in the tech world.

SpaceXElon MuskIPONASDAQStarlink
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