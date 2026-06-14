Amazon CEO concerned about Anthropic model security

·1·Technology
Amazon CEO concerned about Anthropic model security

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy may have warned the government about security issues that led to global access restrictions on two Anthropic models. According to The Wall Street Journal, Jassy informed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials that Amazon researchers used the Claude Fable 5 model to extract data that could be used in cyberattacks. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

Following this warning, the U.S. government imposed export control restrictions on the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. An Amazon spokesperson told the WSJ that it is standard practice for governments to consult with the company on potential security risks, but details of such discussions remain confidential.

The Information and Reuters also confirmed that Amazon, a major investor in Anthropic, expressed its concerns regarding the security of these models. Reports indicate that the potential for obtaining sensitive data through AI models was assessed as a serious risk.

According to David Sacks, a former AI advisor to the Donald Trump administration, Anthropic and a trusted U.S. government partner reported a "jailbreak" condition in the model. Sacks claims the government asked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to fix the error or shut down the model, but Amodei refused.

AmazonAnthropicClaudeArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurity
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Large-scale investigation into OpenAI launched in the USLarge-scale investigation into OpenAI launched in the USYesterday, 16:51New under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaNew under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaYesterday, 16:27Russian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationRussian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationYesterday, 15:54Iron Instead of Platinum: New Catalyst Created for Future BatteriesIron Instead of Platinum: New Catalyst Created for Future BatteriesYesterday, 15:51FBI builds a special town to simulate cyberattacksFBI builds a special town to simulate cyberattacksYesterday, 11:20Major project launched in the US to create an "artificial Sun"Major project launched in the US to create an "artificial Sun"Yesterday, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body